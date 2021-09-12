TPCG lists substations by street for customers

September 12, 2021
TPCG has created a page on the parish website listing all streets serviced by each substation through TPCG Utilities Department.
The list can also be found here:
This is the current list as of September 2021.

Belanger #1 – 933 Customers

  • Belanger
  • Gabasse
  • School
  • Verret
  • Margaret
  • Clay
  • Bonvillian
  • Daspit
  • Roussell
  • Gautreaux
  • Church
  • Honduras
  • Grinage
  • Lafayette
  • Commerce
  • Magnolia
  • Sunset
  • Crescent
  • Morningside
  • Bayou Black
  • Navajo
  • Boston Lane
  • Pine
  • Havers
  • Barringer
  • Menville
  • Theriot
  • Wallis
  • Bernard Road
  • Country Club
  • Munson
  • Civic Center
  • Tropical Harbor
  • USDA

Belanger #4 – 386 Customers

  • Roussell
  • Belanger
  • Gabasse
  • School
  • Church
  • Goode
  • Verret
  • Wood
  • High
  • Point
  • Academy
  • Daspit
  • Bond Honduras
  • Mid City Medical
  • Canal

Belanger #5 – 407 Customers

  • E. Main St.
  • W. Main
  • Liberty
  • Houma
  • Belanger
  • St. Anthony
  • Dunn
  • Gabasse
  • School
  • Verret
  • Wood
  • High
  • Point
  • Center
  • Academy
  • Bond
  • Honduras
  • Willow
  • Bourg
  • Dewey
  • Schley
  • Miles
  • Division
  • Lee
  • N. O. Blvd. Bridge
  • Aycock
  • Short
  • Last

Cummins Road #1 – 192 Customers

  • Boundary
  • Bushnell
  • Airport Tower
  • Woodlawn S/D
  • Terminal
  • Presque Isle S/D
  • Green Acres
  • Grand Caillou
  • Moffet
  • Blimp
  • Cummins
  • Handcock
  • Rounds
  • Bauch
  • Taxi
  • Clendenning
  • E. Main
  • Hwy. 56
  • Country Drive
  • Bayou Side Drive

Cummins Road #2 – 376 Customers

  • Industrial Blvd.
  • Acadian Land S/D
  • Kynes Road
  • Pinewood Ct.
  • Elmwood Ct.
  • Redwood Ct.
  • Hickory Ct.
  • Spruce Ct.
  • Poplar Ct.
  • Cordell
  • Firwood

Cummins Road #3 – 713 Customers

  • New Jail
  • Woodlawn S/D
  • Bushnell
  • Grand Caillou
  • Airport Tower
  • Woodlawn Ranch Rd.

Dumas Park #1 – 577 Customers

  • West Tunnel
  • Levron
  • Madison
  • Hall
  • Krumbhaar
  • Crestwood Apts.
  • Adoue
  • St. John
  • Boykin
  • Peter
  • Wolff
  • Hackberry
  • West Main
  • Smith Lane
  • Polk
  • Andrew
  • Alex
  • Morgan
  • Beaumont
  • Columbus
  • Roosevelt
  • Hobson
  • Railroad
  • Naquin
  • Ivy
  • Router

Dumas Park #2 – 476 Customers

  • Terrebonne
  • Adoue
  • Boykin
  • Polk
  • Antoine
  • Roosevelt
  • Andrew
  • Beaumont
  • Morgan
  • Roanoke
  • Eliza
  • Hobson
  • Columbus
  • St. Charles
  • Morgan
  • W. Tunnel
  • Enterprise (Strip Mall behind Wal-Mart)
  • Wayne

McKinley Street #1 – 939 Customers

  • St. Charles
  • Trailer Park
  • West Park
  • Henderson
  • Braxton
  • St. Louis
  • Morrison
  • Stoval
  • Prince Collins
  • Rightor
  • Franklin
  • Ninth
  • Wright
  • Central
  • Maple
  • Duval
  • Wilson
  • Gouaux
  • Jefferson Davis

McKinley Street #2 – 153 Customers

  • Scott
  • Brooklyn
  • Houma Housing Authority
  • Louisa
  • McKinley
  • Trailer Park
  • West Park

McKinley Street #3 – 334 Customers

  • McKinley
  • Pear
  • Whight
  • Central
  • Maple
  • Wilson
  • Gouaux
  • Cherry
  • Birch
  • Elizabeth
  • Verna
  • Cedar

Plant Road #1 – 472 Cutomers

  • Grand Caillou Rd.
  • Oak St.
  • Peach St.
  • Ash St.
  • Louvenia
  • Tupelo
  • Gibbons
  • Acorn
  • Pitre
  • Cadiere
  • St. Michel
  • Connelly
  • LeBoeuf
  • Robert
  • Crocket
  • Woodrow
  • Calvin
  • Cecil
  • Katherine
  • Georgia
  • Lucy
  • Slatter
  • East Main
  • Plum
  • Morris
  • Judith
  • Effie
  • Ann
  • Plant Road

Plant Road #2 – 277 Customers

  • McDonnel School
  • Mahler
  • Marmande
  • Sylvia
  • Engeron
  • Buron
  • Leona
  • Louise
  • East Main
  • Plant Road
  • Emma
  • Raymond
  • Ellender
  • Maxine
  • Leona
  • Cemetery
  • Virginia

Sherwood #1 – 426 Customers

  • Glenwood Dr.
  • Melody
  • Cherbourg
  • Tulane
  • Ashlawn
  • Roselawn
  • Payne
  • Daniel Turner Trailer Park
  • Memory Lane
  • Senator Circle
  • Percy St.
  • Lynn Park
  • Azelia
  • Grande
  • Swan
  • Authement
  • E. Main
  • Bryant
  • Larry
  • East
  • Truman
  • Senator
  • Banks
  • Samuel
  • King
  • Mary Ann
  • Leslie
  • Evelyn
  • Grand Caillou

Sherwood #2 – 151 Customers

  • Community
  • Gibb
  • Caillou Plaza
  • Delchamps
  • Acadian Dr.
  • Merrill Dr.
  • Intracoastal Dr.
  • Industrial Blvd.
  • Boudreaux
  • Tunnel Blvd.
  • East
  • Bobby Lou
  • N. Van
  • Odette
  • St. Peter
  • Pontiff
  • Saadi
  • Vivian
  • Lois
  • Agnes

Sixth Street #1 – 647 Customers

  • Williams
  • Vera
  • Elizabeth
  • W. Park
  • Ruth
  • Chauvin
  • Legion
  • Bergeron
  • New Orleans
  • Sixth
  • Cenac
  • Garnet
  • Walnut
  • Cypress
  • Gum
  • Elder
  • Palm
  • Pecan
  • Elm
  • Helen

Sixth Street #2 – 392 Customers

  • Pump Station
  • Seventh
  • Sixth
  • Fifth
  • Fourth
  • Third
  • Second
  • First
  • Houma Recreation Center
  • Legion School
  • Williams
  • Elizabeth Lucius
  • Hwy 182
  • North
  • Fane
  • Josephine
  • Gouaux
  • Wilson
  • Duval
  • Maple
  • Hache

Southdown #1 – 872 Customers

  • Meandering Way
  • Lindsey
  • Autumn
  • Victoria Court
  • Carthage
  • Amarillo
  • Galveston
  • San Antonio
  • Zigler Plaza
  • St. Charles (Southdown West S/D)
  • Southdown West Blvd.
  • Levee
  • N. Cane
  • Cottage
  • N. Moss
  • Meandering
  • Concord SS
  • Coral Drive
  • Angelle Dr.
  • Wingfield
  • Westport
  • Windward
  • Hwy. 311

Southdown #2 – 839 Customers

  • Summerfield, west of St. Charles
  • Valhi Lagoon Rd.

Southdown #3 – 632 Customers

  • Valhi
  • Houma Courier
  • Big Bayou Black
  • Johnston
  • Barrios
  • Buena Vista
  • Gen. Grant
  • Willard
  • Sherman
  • Fern
  • Hollygrove
  • Lamar
  • Concord
  • Cordell Rd.
  • Mulberry Gardens S/D
  • Polk
  • Cheyenne
  • Comanche
  • Apache
  • Arapaho
  • Seminole
  • Sugarmill Court

Southdown #4 – 325 Customers

  • Polk
  • Hawthorne
  • Valhi
  • Harvest
  • Aubry
  • Caley
  • Winona
  • Albany
  • Glen Oaks
  • Oakdale
  • Museum
  • Cobblestone West
  • Cobblestone East
  • Alternate feed to Condord SS
  • Valhi
  • Keystone Loop
  • Easy
  • Tigertail

 



