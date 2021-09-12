Home
TPCG lists substations by street for customers
Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf
September 12, 2021
September 12, 2021
TPCG has created a page on the parish website listing all streets serviced by each substation through TPCG Utilities Department.
The page is
www.TPCG.org/utilities/substations.
The list can also be found here:
This is the current list as of September 2021.
Belanger #1 – 933 Customers
Belanger
Gabasse
School
Verret
Margaret
Clay
Bonvillian
Daspit
Roussell
Gautreaux
Church
Honduras
Grinage
Lafayette
Commerce
Magnolia
Sunset
Crescent
Morningside
Bayou Black
Navajo
Boston Lane
Pine
Havers
Barringer
Menville
Theriot
Wallis
Bernard Road
Country Club
Munson
Civic Center
Tropical Harbor
USDA
Belanger #4 – 386 Customers
Roussell
Belanger
Gabasse
School
Church
Goode
Verret
Wood
High
Point
Academy
Daspit
Bond Honduras
Mid City Medical
Canal
Belanger #5 – 407 Customers
E. Main St.
W. Main
Liberty
Houma
Belanger
St. Anthony
Dunn
Gabasse
School
Verret
Wood
High
Point
Center
Academy
Bond
Honduras
Willow
Bourg
Dewey
Schley
Miles
Division
Lee
N. O. Blvd. Bridge
Aycock
Short
Last
Cummins Road #1 – 192 Customers
Boundary
Bushnell
Airport Tower
Woodlawn S/D
Terminal
Presque Isle S/D
Green Acres
Grand Caillou
Moffet
Blimp
Cummins
Handcock
Rounds
Bauch
Taxi
Clendenning
E. Main
Hwy. 56
Country Drive
Bayou Side Drive
Cummins Road #2 – 376 Customers
Industrial Blvd.
Acadian Land S/D
Kynes Road
Pinewood Ct.
Elmwood Ct.
Redwood Ct.
Hickory Ct.
Spruce Ct.
Poplar Ct.
Cordell
Firwood
Cummins Road #3 – 713 Customers
New Jail
Woodlawn S/D
Bushnell
Grand Caillou
Airport Tower
Woodlawn Ranch Rd.
Dumas Park #1 – 577 Customers
West Tunnel
Levron
Madison
Hall
Krumbhaar
Crestwood Apts.
Adoue
St. John
Boykin
Peter
Wolff
Hackberry
West Main
Smith Lane
Polk
Andrew
Alex
Morgan
Beaumont
Columbus
Roosevelt
Hobson
Railroad
Naquin
Ivy
Router
Dumas Park #2 – 476 Customers
Terrebonne
Adoue
Boykin
Polk
Antoine
Roosevelt
Andrew
Beaumont
Morgan
Roanoke
Eliza
Hobson
Columbus
St. Charles
Morgan
W. Tunnel
Enterprise (Strip Mall behind Wal-Mart)
Wayne
McKinley Street #1 – 939 Customers
St. Charles
Trailer Park
West Park
Henderson
Braxton
St. Louis
Morrison
Stoval
Prince Collins
Rightor
Franklin
Ninth
Wright
Central
Maple
Duval
Wilson
Gouaux
Jefferson Davis
McKinley Street #2 – 153 Customers
Scott
Brooklyn
Houma Housing Authority
Louisa
McKinley
Trailer Park
West Park
McKinley Street #3 – 334 Customers
McKinley
Pear
Whight
Central
Maple
Wilson
Gouaux
Cherry
Birch
Elizabeth
Verna
Cedar
Plant Road #1 – 472 Cutomers
Grand Caillou Rd.
Oak St.
Peach St.
Ash St.
Louvenia
Tupelo
Gibbons
Acorn
Pitre
Cadiere
St. Michel
Connelly
LeBoeuf
Robert
Crocket
Woodrow
Calvin
Cecil
Katherine
Georgia
Lucy
Slatter
East Main
Plum
Morris
Judith
Effie
Ann
Plant Road
Plant Road #2 – 277 Customers
McDonnel School
Mahler
Marmande
Sylvia
Engeron
Buron
Leona
Louise
East Main
Plant Road
Emma
Raymond
Ellender
Maxine
Leona
Cemetery
Virginia
Sherwood #1 – 426 Customers
Glenwood Dr.
Melody
Cherbourg
Tulane
Ashlawn
Roselawn
Payne
Daniel Turner Trailer Park
Memory Lane
Senator Circle
Percy St.
Lynn Park
Azelia
Grande
Swan
Authement
E. Main
Bryant
Larry
East
Truman
Senator
Banks
Samuel
King
Mary Ann
Leslie
Evelyn
Grand Caillou
Sherwood #2 – 151 Customers
Community
Gibb
Caillou Plaza
Delchamps
Acadian Dr.
Merrill Dr.
Intracoastal Dr.
Industrial Blvd.
Boudreaux
Tunnel Blvd.
East
Bobby Lou
N. Van
Odette
St. Peter
Pontiff
Saadi
Vivian
Lois
Agnes
Sixth Street #1 – 647 Customers
Williams
Vera
Elizabeth
W. Park
Ruth
Chauvin
Legion
Bergeron
New Orleans
Sixth
Cenac
Garnet
Walnut
Cypress
Gum
Elder
Palm
Pecan
Elm
Helen
Sixth Street #2 – 392 Customers
Pump Station
Seventh
Sixth
Fifth
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Houma Recreation Center
Legion School
Williams
Elizabeth Lucius
Hwy 182
North
Fane
Josephine
Gouaux
Wilson
Duval
Maple
Hache
Southdown #1 – 872 Customers
Meandering Way
Lindsey
Autumn
Victoria Court
Carthage
Amarillo
Galveston
San Antonio
Zigler Plaza
St. Charles (Southdown West S/D)
Southdown West Blvd.
Levee
N. Cane
Cottage
N. Moss
Meandering
Concord SS
Coral Drive
Angelle Dr.
Wingfield
Westport
Windward
Hwy. 311
Southdown #2 – 839 Customers
Summerfield, west of St. Charles
Valhi Lagoon Rd.
Southdown #3 – 632 Customers
Valhi
Houma Courier
Big Bayou Black
Johnston
Barrios
Buena Vista
Gen. Grant
Willard
Sherman
Fern
Hollygrove
Lamar
Concord
Cordell Rd.
Mulberry Gardens S/D
Polk
Cheyenne
Comanche
Apache
Arapaho
Seminole
Sugarmill Court
Southdown #4 – 325 Customers
Polk
Hawthorne
Valhi
Harvest
Aubry
Caley
Winona
Albany
Glen Oaks
Oakdale
Museum
Cobblestone West
Cobblestone East
Alternate feed to Condord SS
Valhi
Keystone Loop
Easy
Tigertail
Mary Ditch
