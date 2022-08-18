TPCG Offers Free Home Energy Repairs through Assistance Program

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announced that Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) is offering a free grant that will make homes more energy efficient.

Making your home more energy efficient helps lower utility bills. The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) is a federally funded program that was created to make homes more efficient by adding weatherization measures including insulating attics and walls, LED light bulbs, weather stripping windows and doors, HVAC maintenance addressing indor air quality issues, combustion appliance analysism and others at no cost for residents.

TPCG works with certified weatherization contractos who are licensed and insured. All of the energy measures are installed to meet state standards and are verified by a certified quality control inspector. Eligibility is determined based on the Federal Poverty Income guidelines:

1 – $2,265

2 – $3,051

3 – $3,838

4 – $4,625

5 – $5,411

6 – $6,198

7 – $6,985

8 – $7,771

9 – $8, 558

10 – $9,345

If you’re interested and are eligible, call the office to make an appointment to submit an application for the Weatherization Assistance Program. Like most things, there is a process. An inspector will conduct an initial home assessment to determine if your home qualifies for weathernization. From there, an energy audit will be done to determine what measures are required and a certified weatherization contractor will perform the improvements which may include sealing cracks, insulation, and HVAC repairs. Remember, the work is done at no cost to the resident. A one-year warranty will be offered after the final inspection to ensure everything is working properly.

For the application, there are required documents the eligible resident must provide.

Social Security card for every household member

Proof of income for every working member in the house Last 4 check stubs OR 2022 VA or retirement letter OR 2021 income tax forms if self-employed

Picture ID or driver’s license for all household members 18 and older

Current electricity and/or gas bill

Proof of ownership of your home Mortage statement or Properly tax statement or Lease purchase agreement or Legal document giving your permission to live in the home



For more information, call (985) 219-2909 or visit tpcg.org/humanservices.