TPCG officially breaks ground on new Hollywood Road Bridge

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m, Parish President Gordon E. Dove hosted a groundbreaking on the new Hollywood Road Bridge at the corner of Hollywood and South Mandalay Road.

The new three lane bridge will be located at the intersection of Hollywood Road Extension and Bayou Black Dr. (LA 182). The bridge will span 50 feet wide, 84 feet long, and include brick sidewalks, decorative lighting, and guardrails on each side. The total project cost is $4,200,000 and its estimated completion date is June of 2024.

Parish President Dove was accompanied by several Terrebonne Parish Councilmen including Carl Harding, Dirk Guidry, Darrin Guidry, Daniel Babin, Brien Pledger, and John Amedee, alongside State Representative Jerome Zeringue, representatives from GIS Engineering and Sealevel Construction, and more. Parish President Dove also welcomed his daughter, Rachel Dove Oubre, and his young grandson Hendrix Broussard at the groundbreaking.

“This is something we have needed for a long time,” said Oneil Malbrough, Senior VP at GIS Engineering. “This is a bridge that we really badly needed, so we are excited to get it done. We have been doing a lot of work in the parish and are look forward to having it completed as soon as possible.”

“A lot of people believe we only focus on pump stations and levees, but we do a lot of roadwork, too,” said Parish President Dove. “We are working hard to keep Terrebonne as clear and safe as we can. I want to thank everyone who is here right now for all the progress we made. This wasn’t done by one or two people, it took a concerted effort to make this happen.”

For more information about this project, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook or website, or call your elected council representative.