TPCG officially inaugurates new Parish President Jason Bergeron and Terrebonne Parish Council

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government hosted a public Inauguration Ceremony on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. for the parish’s new and returning 2024-2028 elected officials.

The inaugurated officials included Jason Bergeron, Parish President; Brien Pledger, Council District 1; Clayton Voisin, Jr., Council District 3; Charles Champagne, Council District 5; Daniel Babin, Council District 7; Carl Harding, Council District 2; John Amedée, Council District 4; Clyde Hamner, Council District 6; Kim Chauvin, Council District 8; and Steve Trosclair, Council District 9.

The Inauguration Ceremony began with an invocation from Reverend James Morrison and a final council meeting of the 2020-2024 elected officials, where council members recognized notable members of the audience and deceased officials. A motion was then passed to adjourn the 2020-2024 Parish Council.

Following the recession of the 2020-2024 elected officials, the 2024-2028 elected officials processed to the stage, led by Parish President Jason Bergeron. President Bergeron then took his oath of office, followed by the Terrebonne Parish Council. Council District 4 John Amadée was the selected as Chairman, with Council District 2 Carl Harding selected as Vice Chairman.

“From the first day I had the opportunity to give back, I did– and I would not be here today if it wasn’t for those who have helped me,” said President Bergeron. “We are going to start working hard and making sure we do everything we can to move the parish forward. Day one, we will work to set people up for success, and it will take all of us. We all see problems everyday, and we think someone else is going to fix it. But we have the opportunity to be the ones doing the fixing everyday. I thank and appreciate each and everyone of you here today. God bless Terrebonne Parish.”