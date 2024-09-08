TPCG opens two self-serve sandbag stations in Houma as rainy forecast continues

Attention Terrebonne Parish residents: In anticipation of another round of heavy rainfall later this week, TPCG has opened two self-serve sandbag stations at the following locations:

FIREMAN’S SKATE PARK (161 Library Drive) – Sand will be located in parking lot between skate park and Main Branch library.

ADULT SOFTBALL COMPLEX (9544 East Main Street) – Sand will be located in the parking lot in front of the softball fields.

Residents must bring their own shovels to fill bags. For more information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government via Facebook.