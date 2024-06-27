TPCG outlines plans for Hurricane and Disaster Preparedness as first storms of 2024 begin

During their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council hosted several emergency services personnel to discuss steps being taken for hurricane and disaster preparedness.

NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 8 to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 4 to 7 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). Forecasters have a 70% confidence in these ranges.

“We have already had lots of meetings and drills, where we have looked at all scenarios and thought about ways we can do things better,” said Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron. “We’re going to be here to protect people and properties best we can. We want people to know what resources are available to them, that everyone is prepared to evacuate– loss of life is never worth it.”

If you have any questions or concerns regarding official or personal storm preparedness, please reach out to the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government at (985) 868-5050.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Prepared high-water vehicles, particularly new police trucks as opposed to sedans used during Hurricane Ida, to promote easy transportation in an emergency.

Contracts are set up to evacuate and relocate inmates.

Temporary holding cells have been prepared for looters, in the event the Terrebonne Parish Jail is compromised.

“12 hours on, 12 hours off” 24-hour schedule has been set up for Essential Personnel.

Emergency shelters have been set up for essential personnel who lose their homes.

Roughly 24,000 gallons of fuel are ready around the parish, enough for approximately 3 months.

The Houma Police Department

Category 5 Special Operations team is prepared to stay on the road, and will respond as needed during an emergency.

All generators, vehicles, and necessary equipment have been inspected and up to date.

“12 hours on, 12 hours off” 24-hour schedule has been set up for Essential Personnel.

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Official Hurricane Preparedness Exercise was completed in May of 2024, with Director of OSHEP present. Necessary plans were reviewed and any needed improvements were made.

Every parish department has submitted an approved hurricane plan.

A new, all-purpose, all-inclusive Disaster Recovery Services Contract has been made. Anything needed for hurricane recovery is included in this contract, as opposed to the previous system (several contracts for varying needs).

Finalizing a catering contract, which will take care of all parish employees and workers.

Locations and operations of Points of Distribution (PODs) throughout the parish have been finalized (water, ice, tarps, etc. distribution for residents).

Resource hubs will operate in Terrebonne Parish Public Library branches, where residents can use computers to fill out necessary FEMA paperwork, etc.

StarLink satellites have been distributed to necessary emergency services, providing cell service to community members. Portable cell towers from AT&T have also been donated, which will provide a 3-quarter-mile radius for first responders to use.

Nursing homes have been approved for their hurricane disaster plans to ensure the elderly will be safe in the event of an emergency.

Bayou Area Recovery (BAR) Group has been meeting with area nonprofits and religious organizations to coordinate post-storm response.

Co-sponsoring with the American Red Cross the first annual Emergency Preparedness and Response Summit with area nonprofits to provide vital information on emergency response.

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council meeting, please click here.