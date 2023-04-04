TPCG power outage affects large portion of Houma

Residents and businesses in the City of Houma power experienced an outage beginning before 5:00 p.m. today.

Paula Rome with Entergy has released the following statement: “We were made aware of the outage this afternoon. Our crews responded to perform damage assessment, and we’ve been made aware that the issue causing the outage is not on Entergy’s facilities.”

UPDATE: TPCG has released a statement that the cause of the outage was a damaged ground wire on TPCG’s transmission line on Cajun Road. All power should now be restored.