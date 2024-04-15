TPCG proclaims April 19, 2024 as Autism Acceptance Day

During their regular council meeting last week, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed April 19, 2024 as Autism Acceptance Day in Terrebonne Parish. All residents are encouraged to wear blue on April 19 and celebrate the differences of, learn more about, and empower autistic individuals in their communities.

The proclamation was read as follows: “Whereas, Autism Acceptance Day is recognized nationally during the month of April to celebrate and promote the acceptance of autism, the condition that occurs in one of every 54 children in the United States as of 2020; and,

“Whereas, autism is a complex developmental condition that affects an individual’s ability to interact, communicate, and progress while also being the fastest-growing developmental disability in the world; and,

“Whereas, in 1972, the Autism Society first held a nationwide awareness campaign to promote the acceptance of, celebrate the differences of, and encourage the inclusion of autistic individuals, which eventually became the Autism Acceptance Day recognized today; and,

“Whereas, the Autism Society today provides tools such as community partnerships, digital, and print resources, and other awareness campaigns to spark empathy and inclusivity for many of the 600,000 people living under the “autism onslaught;” and,

“Whereas, each April, we are encouraged to build and foster an inclusive community where autistic individuals are embraced and supported to achieve the highest quality of life possible.

“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne parish Consolidated Government, that the day of April 19, 2024 be hereby proclaimed as Autism Acceptance Day, and that all residents be encouraged to celebrate the differences of, learn more about, and empower autistic individuals in and through their communities.”

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting from Wednesday, April 10, 2024, please visit their Facebook page.