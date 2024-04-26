TPCG proclaims “Drinking Water Week” in May

During their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council declared the week of May 5-11, 2024 as Drinking Water Week in Terrebonne Parish.

“Whereas, water is our most valuable natural resources; and whereas, drinking water serves a vital role in daily life, serving an essential purpose to health, hydration, and hygiene needs for the quality of life our citizens enjoy; and

“Whereas, tap water delivers public health protection, fire protection, support for our economy, and the quality of life we enjoy; and

“Whereas, the hard work performed by the entire water sector, designing capital projects, operators ensuring the safety and quality of drinking water or a member of a pipe crew maintaining the infrastructure communities rely on the transport high-quality drinking water from its source to consumers’ taps; and

“Whereas, the coronavirus pandemic has shone a light on the importance of drinking water for health, hydration, and hygiene needs; and

“Whereas, we are all stewards of the water infrastructure upon which current and future generations depend; and

“Whereas, the citizens of our city are called upon to help protect our source water from pollution, practice water conservation, and get involved with their water by familiarizing themselves with it.

“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of May 5-11, 2024 be hereby proclaimed as Drinking Water Week in Terrebonne Parish.”

“Thank you very much for giving us this honor tonight. Water is the second most important thing people need to live– air comes first and we are right behind it,” said a representative from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks. “The challenges are there, but at the end of the day, people drink the water and don’t get sick. We thank you for your cooperation and encouragement.” Several council members echoed their support and thanks for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks team.

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting, please click here.