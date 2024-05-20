TPCG proclaims May 2024 as “Foster Care Awareness Month”

During their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed May 2024 as Foster Care Awareness Month, and encouraged the public to wear blue in support of foster children and participate in activities that help those in foster care.

The proclamation was read as follows: “Whereas, the welfare and future of our community depend on the well-being of our children, and children in foster care are particularly deserving of our attention and support; and,

“Whereas, May is recognized nationally as Foster Care Awareness Month, dedicated to acknowledging foster children, foster parents, social works, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers, and the many organizations, including the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), religious organizations, and nonprofits, that contribute to supporting the foster care systems; and,

“Whereas, the color blue symbolizes the commitment and care extended towards foster children and is worn to honor their courage and resilience; and, whereas, it is essential to raise awareness about the needs of children in foster care and the enduing and impactful contributions of those who work to improve their lives; and,

“Whereas, it is vital for communities to increase their efforts to recruit and support foster families, who provide safe, stable, and loving homes for children in need. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of May 2024 be hereby Proclaimed as Foster Care Awareness Month, and that the public be encouraged to wear blue to show support for foster children and to participate in activities and efforts to help address their needs of children in foster care.”

Sherry and Cherry Wilmore accepted the proclamation and share a portion of their personal story, “As many of you know, my sister and I came to Houma almost 30 years ago by way of the MacDonnell Children’s Home and resided in the Louisiana Foster Care System for 12 years,” said Cherry Wilmore, one of the founders of CHeriSH Times Two. “We understand the impact of what a healthy support system looks like.”

Cherry also provided statistics from Terrebonne Parish sharing that there are currently 485 children in foster care in our region with 254 being in Terrebonne Parish. However there are only 20 foster homes in the parish. “If the community can come behind, be a resilient community, you can build resilient adults — a child cannot take care of themselves, and so they need community and adults to step up for them. We have the ability to make a change in their lives.” In conclusion, she stated, “Thank you for the recognition of foster children, because we do matter.”

If you are interested in helping foster care children in Terrebonne Parish, please click here.

Watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting here.