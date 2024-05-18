TPCG proclaims May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month

During their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month– and encourage the public to wear green and participate in initiatives supporting community well-being.

The proclamation was read as follows: “Whereas, mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, particularly in Terrebonne Parish, and promoting awareness of mental health resources and de-stigmatizing mental health challenges is crucial for our community; and,

“Whereas, Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May across the United States since 1949, aiming to raise awareness and educate the public about mental illnesses, the realities of living with these conditions, and strategies for attaining mental health and wellness, with green representing the color of mental health awareness; and

“Whereas, mental health conditions are real and prevalent in our nation, and effective treatments exist which can result in recovery and a return to a healthy life; and, whereas, the introduction of the 9-8-8 number provides a critical resource for mental health support, offering immediate access to help for those in emotional distress or suicidal crisis; and,

“Whereas, early intervention, education, and community support in Terrebonne Parish can significantly enhance recovery and improve the quality of life from those living with mental health conditions.

“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of May 2024 be hereby proclaimed as Mental Health Awareness Month, and that the public be encouraged to wear green in support of mental health awareness and to participate in events and initiatives supporting communtiy well-being and mental health.”

Christie Howard, Community Social Worker at Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, accepted the proclamation and addressed the council explaining her office’s efforts during Mental Health Awareness month, including a mental health walk. During the walk various agencies throughout the parish and parish officials strategically target certain demographic areas handing gout bags and rack cards listing mental health providers and contact information in the parish, shedding light on mental health awareness and offering help.

