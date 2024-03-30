TPCG proclaims weekend in April “Relay For Life” weekend in Houma-Terrebonne

As Relay for Life Weekend approaches in Houma, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has proclaimed the weekend of April 26, 2024 as Relay for Life Weekend in Terrebonne Parish.

Proclaiming the Weekend of April 6, 2024 as American Cancer Society Relay For Life Weekend in Houma-Terrebonne: “Whereas, the Relay For Life movement inspires the community to celebrate the people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Relay For Life brings together 3.5 million participants across the world to lead the fight for a world without cancer; and

“Whereas, the 2023 American Cancer Society’s Terrebonne Parish Relay For Life wqas ranked the number 9 fundraising campaign in the State of Louisiana and the number 18 Relay For Life event in the Nation; and

“Whereas, the American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We are the only organization improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer; and

“Whereas, an estimated 29,400 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Louisiana this year, and

“Whereas, funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the American Cancer Society to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer– from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment; and

“Whereas, the American Cancer Society is currently investing $2.828 million in Louisiana in research funding studies to find the cause of and better treatments for cancer, and to improve the lives of cancer patients at Louisiana State University, LSU Health Science Center, and Tulane University; and

“Whereas, the Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish stands shoulder-to-shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them to help beat our biggest rival and fight cancer on every front; and

“Whereas, Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish will celebrate its annual event in our parish on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 3:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, and

“Whereas, the color purple is the signature color of the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life events signifying the passion that cancer survivors and their families and loved ones feel for the eradication of this disease.

“Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President Jason Bergeron and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that Saturday, April 6, 2024 be hereby proclaimed American Cancer Society Relay For Life Weekend in Houma-Terrebonne, and that the public be encouraged to show their support for those individuals that have lost their lives to the dreaded disease of cancer.”

To read more about Houma-Terrebonne’s Relay For Life, please click here.

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting, please visit their Facebook page.