TPCG provides tutorial on evacuation zone map ahead of Tropical Storm Francine

Tips to stay safe as Terrebonne/Lafourche Parishes enter Hurricane WatchSeptember 10, 2024
Lafourche Parish announces mandatory evacuationsSeptember 10, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Consolidate Government released detailed instructions and a video tutorial detailing how to search for your address on the evacuation zone map. In anticipation of Tropical Storm Francine making an arrival tomorrow, all residents are urged to get a game plan now if you don’t already have one in place.
Visit the TPCG Facebook Page to view the view, or follow the detailed instructions below:
- Access tpcg.org/evaczonemap.
- Wait for zone layers to load. (This may take a few seconds.)
- Enter your address into the search bar.
- Select the correct address from the list.
- Determine your zone.