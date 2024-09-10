TPCG provides tutorial on evacuation zone map ahead of Tropical Storm Francine

Terrebonne Parish Consolidate Government released detailed instructions and a video tutorial detailing how to search for your address on the evacuation zone map. In anticipation of Tropical Storm Francine making an arrival tomorrow, all residents are urged to get a game plan now if you don’t already have one in place.
Visit the TPCG Facebook Page to view the view, or follow the detailed instructions below:
  1. Access tpcg.org/evaczonemap.
  2. Wait for zone layers to load. (This may take a few seconds.)
  3. Enter your address into the search bar.
  4. Select the correct address from the list.
  5. Determine your zone.
