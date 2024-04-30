TPCG receives 10 trash receptacles through Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant to prevent littler in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is pleased to be selected as one of the 71 grant recipients of the 2024 Keep Louisiana Beautiful Trash Receptacle Grant Program, made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will install five trash receptacles at both the Bayou Country Sports Park and Downtown Houma.

Through the 2024 Trash Receptacle Grant Program, Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) distributed 628 receptacles to 71 organizations in 40 Louisiana parishes. “According to recent litter scans, KLB found a reduction of litter by 78% in areas where trash receptacles were properly installed and maintained. It’s important to make available trash receptacles in public spaces to give people a way to do the right thing with their trash,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell.

As part of the requirements of this grant, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will perform a post-installation litter scan and compare the data collected to preliminary scan results. Data will be shared with the public once available.

“Litter is hurting our quality of life in Terrebonne Parish. The decorative garbage cans with signage (KLB) attract the visitor’s eye to throw their garbage in a designated can while visiting Downtown Houma. The added element of decorative cans helps keep Downtown Houma clean while enhancing the site for quality-of-life events or folks wanting to eat outside during their lunch breaks. The Cultural Enrichment Division appreciates the partnership with the Lieutenant Governor’s office to keep Houma clean. With these new receptacles installed, we will be able to reduce litter and keep our community clean and beautiful,” says Anne Picou, Cultural Enrichment Administrator at Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government/Houma Historic District Commission.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.