TPCG reminds Terrebonne parish members their Utility Assistance Program begins this upcoming week

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Housing and Human Services will host a Utility Assistance Program on multiple dates throughout October, beginning this upcoming week. This program offers utility assistance for qualifying low-income families.

Only 100 applications will be taken per site. Doors will be locked at 2 PM. The dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Ward 7 in Chauvin, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Devon Keller Gym in Gibson, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Schriever Gym in Schriever, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Anchor Foursquare Church (Old Grand Caillou Elementary) in Dulac, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Participants must bring the following required documentation, as well as copies for Housing and Human Services to keep.

Social Security Cards: Paper card issued by the social security office for everyone in the household. No plastic cards.

Paper card issued by the social security office for everyone in the household. No plastic cards. Valid LA Driver’s License or ID: For everyone 18+ in the household. Expired IDs, licenses, or handicapped IDs are not accepted.

For everyone 18+ in the household. Expired IDs, licenses, or handicapped IDs are not accepted. Proof of all income: Must be provided for everyone in the household receiving income. Examples: Last four check stubs, 2023 retirement benefit letter, VA, social security and/or SSI award letter, unemployment printout detailing last 30 days of payments. For self employed, 2022 income tax returns.

Must be provided for everyone in the household receiving income. Examples: Last four check stubs, 2023 retirement benefit letter, VA, social security and/or SSI award letter, unemployment printout detailing last 30 days of payments. For self employed, 2022 income tax returns. Utility bills: Electric and gas bill within the last 30 days. Cannot be disconnected or delinquent. Current bill cannot have a credit. Bill must have name and service location (not a P.O. box).

Electric and gas bill within the last 30 days. Cannot be disconnected or delinquent. Current bill cannot have a credit. Bill must have name and service location (not a P.O. box). Proof of residency: Current bill in your name (other than electric/gas) if your ID or license does not have your current address.

Current bill in your name (other than electric/gas) if your ID or license does not have your current address. Other: If there is no household income, H&HS will provide paperwork that must be filled out by everyone 18+ in the house. This paperwork must be returned within 10 days. If applying for someone else, must have a signed, dated letter from the applicant that includes their phone number. You must provide DOBs, race, sex, highest education level, and relation to head of household and everyone in the house.

For questions, please call (985) 219-2911 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.