TPCG requests photos, videos of flooding following extreme rainfall

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has requested that citizens submit pictures and videos of local flooding so crews can assess damage, following a severe band of storms that recently passed through the Houma area.

“We are out and about, to get a better understanding of what’s going on and how we can fix this issue,” said President Bergeron in a recent Facebook video. “If you have any issues, please reach out with addresses and pictures.”

Crews are currently assessing drainage areas in neighborhoods experiencing flooding, particularly to ensure that no homes are damaged following the 6”+ inches of rain Terrebonne Parish recently experienced.

If your neighborhood is currently flooded and you have not received help, please contact TPCG via their Facebook page with photos, videos, and addresses of affected locations.