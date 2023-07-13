TPCG Roads and Bridges Department Announces Road Closures Near Westside Blvd

From TPCG Roads and Bridges Department:

Beginning Friday, July 14, 2023, through Friday, July 28, 2023, the following intersections will be closed:

Alma Street at Westside Blvd (Northbound Lane)

Traffic should use Prevost Drive as a detour.

Alma Street at Westside Blvd (Southbound Lane)

Traffic should use Louis Drive or Juliana Way as a detour.

Marie Drive at Westside Blvd (Northbound Lane)

Traffic should use Kenney Street to St. Louis Canal Rd or Prevost Drive to West Park Avenue as a detour.

Questions? Call (985) 873-6734.