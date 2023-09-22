TPCG seeking public input on Hurricane Ida recovery priorities and projects

Terrebonne General Health System Names Emily Thompson, RN as Director of the Women’s Health CenterSeptember 22, 2023
The Terrebonne Parish Department of Planning and Zoning and the Department of Community Development will host two public hearings to collect input on post-Ida recovery priorities. The purpose of these meetings will be to gather public input on the submission of the Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program and Hometown Revitalization Program for Terrebonne Parish’s Hurricane Ida HUD Community Development Block Grant. Community members are encouraged to attend one of the following meetings to provide valuable feedback, ideas, and concerns related to economic revitalization and infrastructure resilience.
The meetings are scheduled as follows and open to the public:
- Thursday, September 28, 2023, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma
- Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Ward 7 Citizens Club, 5006 HWY 56, Chauvin
Terrebonne Parish has received funding through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program targeted at revitalizing our economy and developing and repairing vital infrastructure. Feedback from the public is vital to recovery efforts in order to identify specific areas of concern and make suggestions that will directly impact local communities. Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to offer updates and field questions. For more information and to take the online survey, visit tpcg.org/recovery.