TPCG seeking public input on Hurricane Ida recovery priorities and projects

Community members are encouraged to attend one of the following meetings to provide valuable feedback, ideas, and concerns related to economic revitalization and infrastructure resilience. The Terrebonne Parish Department of Planning and Zoning and the Department of Community Development will host two public hearings to collect input on post-Ida recovery priorities. The purpose of these meetings will be to gather public input on the submission of the Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program and Hometown Revitalization Program for Terrebonne Parish’s Hurricane Ida HUD Community Development Block Grant.

The meetings are scheduled as follows and open to the public:

Thursday, September 28, 2023, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma

Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ward 7 Citizens Club, 5006 HWY 56, Chauvin

