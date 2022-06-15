TPCG: Take Steps to Reduce Electric Usage in Coming Months

Just as prices have increased for food, gasoline, and most other goods, so have electrical power costs.

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and all other electrical power providers have been advised by suppliers that electrical power costs will be higher through the summer.

Terrebonne is a member of LEPA. Last summer, the average electrical cost that LEPA paid was $40 megawatts per hour (MWh). In May, that cost had doubled to $80 MWh. Energy experts are predicting the rate will rise even more during the summer to as much as $130 MWh. LEPA has advised all its member cities that power rate hikes are inevitable. Unfortunately, these costs must be passed on to electric customers, the release said.

They encourage residents to take steps to reduce electrical usage and to monitor the TPCG Facebook page for tips on reducing usage in the coming weeks.