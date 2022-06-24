TPCG to host School Uniform Community Event

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Housing and Human Services Department will host school uniform community events over several days in July.

Qualifying Terrebonne Parish residents can receive up to 3 school uniforms per child. These community events will be offered from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following days, at the following locations:

Friday, July 8, 2022 – Mechanicville Gym, 2814 Senator St., Houma Monday, July 11, 2022 – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd., Dulac Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Dumas Auditorium, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Schriever Gym, 102 Kelsi Dr., Schriever Monday, July 18, 2022 – Montegut Lions Club, 164 S. Legion Dr., Montegut Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Devon Keller Gym, 5575 Bayou Black Rd., Gibson

Quantities are limited. The community event is while supplies last.