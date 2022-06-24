TPCG to host School Uniform Community Event

June 24, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Housing and Human Services Department will host school uniform community events over several days in July.
Qualifying Terrebonne Parish residents can receive up to 3 school uniforms per child. These community events will be offered from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following days, at the following locations:
Friday, July 8, 2022 – Mechanicville Gym, 2814 Senator St., Houma
Monday, July 11, 2022 – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd., Dulac
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Dumas Auditorium, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma
Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Schriever Gym, 102 Kelsi Dr., Schriever
Monday, July 18, 2022 – Montegut Lions Club, 164 S. Legion Dr., Montegut
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Devon Keller Gym, 5575 Bayou Black Rd., Gibson
Quantities are limited. The community event is while supplies last.
Reference the below flyer for income guidelines and a list of required documentation. For more information, call (985) 219-2909.
