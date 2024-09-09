TPCG to offer pre-filled sandbags for elderly residents and residents with disabilities

TPCG will be opening a pre-filled sandbag station that will be reserved for elderly residents and residents with disabilities.

There is a limit of 15 pre-filled bags per vehicle. Bags are available at the designated site at 1860 Grand Caillou Rd. Use the side road between the Public Works yard and Last Island Hardware (Old Shannon Hardware) and pick up bags at the side gates.

Sandbags will be available at the following dates and times: