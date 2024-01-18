TPCG to open new Warming Shelter this weekend

In anticipation of more upcoming cold weather this weekend, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will be offering another warming shelter.

The warming shelter will open at Dumas Auditorium at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024. The shelter will remain open until Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to monitor TPCG’s social media pages for more information.

Those planning to use the warming shelter should follow these guidelines: