TPCG to open new Warming Shelter this weekend

Louisiana Shrimp Association Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Rule on Day of Supreme Court Arguments on Agency PowerJanuary 18, 2024
In anticipation of more upcoming cold weather this weekend, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will be offering another warming shelter.
The warming shelter will open at Dumas Auditorium at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024. The shelter will remain open until Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to monitor TPCG’s social media pages for more information.
Those planning to use the warming shelter should follow these guidelines:
- Pack appropriately: Residents should bring their own food, water, and bedding. Additionally, residents are encouraged to bring personal necessities such as clothing, medication/medical supplies, phone chargers, personal hygiene products, and comfort items (books, games, etc.).
- If you have a pet: Pets are allowed at the shelter only if they are on a leash or in a kennel. Pet owners are required to bring their own pet food and bowls.
- If you need transportation: Good Earth Transit will be coordinating transport to the shelter for residents who need a ride. Residents can schedule a pickup with Good Earth Transit by calling (985) 850-4616 ext. 230.