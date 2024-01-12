TPCG to open Warming Shelter in anticipation of severe cold temperatures

From the Office of the Parish President – The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is working hard to prepare for the anticipated severe cold temperatures.

WARMING SHELTER: To ensure that all residents have access to safe, warm lodging during this weather event, TPCG will open a warming shelter for residents in need. The shelter will be located at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street and will open on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. It will remain open until the severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish residents.

If you have a pet: Pets are allowed at the shelter only if they are on a leash or in a kennel. Pet owners are required to bring their own pet food and bowls.

Pets are allowed at the shelter only if they are on a leash or in a kennel. Pet owners are required to bring their own pet food and bowls. If you need transportation: Good Earth Transit will be coordinating transport to the shelter for residents who need a ride. Residents can schedule a pickup with Good Earth Transit by calling (985) 850-4616 ext. 230.

ROAD AND BRIDGE SAFETY: TPCG Department of Public Works, along with the Houma Police Department and the Houma Fire Department, will be patrolling roads throughout Terrebonne Parish to ensure they are safe to drive.

UPDATES: Residents are encouraged to monitor TPCG’s social media pages for more information.