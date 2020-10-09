TPCG Update: Curfew continues; floodgates to remain closed

“Based on the expected impacts of Hurricane Delta on Terrebonne Parish through Friday and Saturday, Good Earth Transit service will be suspended on Saturday, October 10, but will resume weekend service on Sunday,” said Parish President Gordon Dove.

Also, he indicated that the TPCG Solid Waste Department will operate its usual Saturday route, but will pick up garbage normally collected on Friday on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He went on to say that as soon as the road gates in the parish are opened, Solid Waste Department will begin to clear roads in the lower part of the parish below these road gates.

In conjunction with Parish President Dove, the TPCG Public Works Department said that it expects to resume full operation of parish-owned bridges at noon on Saturday.

The curfew that was imposed for Zone 1 in the parish is still in effect until further notice as is the mandatory evacuation of those areas of the parish outside of the Morganza Levee system (Zone 1).

All flood gates and road gates in the parish are closed and will remain so until conditions allow them to be opened.

The Terrebonne Parish Emergency Operations Center will be open and staffed through Friday night and will continue to monitor the track and impacts of Delta in Terrebonne Parish.

The Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center is open as an evacuation shelter for those residents seeking safe shelter. Residents needing a ride to the shelter can call 985-873-6357 to arrange transportation to the shelter. Residents should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine and hygiene supplies to last at least 2 days. Household pets brought to the Civic Center will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept at the animal shelter until reunited with owners.

The Food Bank will not open Saturday, Oct. 10, but will resume food distribution on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the usual time.

“Although we expect tropical storm force winds for a time this evening and into the early morning hours as well as some storm surge, Terrebonne Parish looks to escape the full brunt of Hurricane Delta,” he said. “We pray for our fellow citizens in southwest Louisiana who have not been so fortunate,” he added.

Please visit www.tohsep.com for more information. Current hurricane information can be found at the National Hurricane Center’s website at www.nhc.noaa.gov