TPCG warns of utilities billing scam

From the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government:

The TPCG Utilities Department wants to warn utility billing customers not to fall victim to phone scams. TPCG does not make calls demanding payment or threatening to disconnect services for non-compliance.

In instances of inclement weather, staff issues, or other events, the Utilities Department may make courtesy calls to remind customers who are on the Delinquent Service Cut Off List that their service termination will be rescheduled for the next business day. If customers are directed to immediately transfer funds electronically, the caller is likely a scammer.

Follow these general rules to avoid scammers:

Do not give personal information to strangers.

If a caller sounds suspicious, hang up immediately.

Direct all concerns regarding utility accounts to the utilities department at 985-873-6750 or visit mytpcg.org.