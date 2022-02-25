TPCG Warns Residents with Recent Roof Repairs of Carbon Monoxide Danger

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government recommends that if you have recently had your roof or shingles replaced or repaired, you have a qualified contractor inspect the connections of your vent pipes to the gas appliances in your home to ensure that they are intact and properly vented.

Vibrations from roof repairs have been known to dislodge vents which could lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide in the home or in a business. Keep safe by being proactive and ensuring that all safety measures have been taken.