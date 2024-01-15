TPCG’s Athletic Program cancels all activities tomorrow due to the forecasted winter weather

Both the Parish and Recreation Districts are turning off water services and winterizing buildings to prevent damages from the hard freeze conditions expected in Terrebonne Parish and facilities will not be operational.

All athletic youth basketball games and practices will be cancelled and all gyms will be closed. This closure also includes parish-wide open gym play time Tuesday evening.

The safety of employees, coaches, parents, fans, and athletes are of the utmost importance. Due to the frigid temperatures and out of an abundance of caution for travel and safety, there will be no parish sponsored athletic activities.

We hope this allows everyone to get home safely before the cold weather system arrives and be able to remain home warm & safe throughout the weather event. Stay warm, be safe, and Thank You for supporting Terrebonne Parish Athletic Programming!