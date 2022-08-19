TPD: Tiger Drive Bridge will be Re-opened to Traffic in Both Directions

August 19, 2022
August 19, 2022

Thibodaux Police Department announced that effective immediately, the Tiger Drive Bridge will be re-opened to traffic in both directions.

The northbound lane will have to veer slightly around a barricaded area, but both turning lanes will remain operable. The bridge has been re-striped to reflect the temporary lane route. City, State, and local officials have determined the bridge to be safe for motorists with the modified lane route, however, officials will continue to examine the damage to determine that permanent repairs are completed.

 

 

 

Heidi Guidry

