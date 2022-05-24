TPL announces summer reading program

Terrebonne Parish Library announced it will host its Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program for students of all ages. Students will have a chance to win prizes and participate in special activities while diving into a new reading adventure. Students who complete the program will receive a certificate of achievement, a “brag tag”, an “I love the library” yard sign, and a raffle entry for a chance to win one of the big prizes!

The summer reading program will be available at the following locations: Terrebonne Parish Main Library, Durlage Branch, Montegut Branch, Dulac Branch, East Houma Branch, Gibson Branch, Chauvin Branch, North Branch. TPL will begin accepting registration for the summer reading program on Tuesday, May 31. Register for the summer reading program here .