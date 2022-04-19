TPL announces the return of library field trips and tours

If you’re looking to plan the perfect field trip for your school or organization, Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to announce that tours are back! The library welcomed St. Matthew’s Episcopal School as its first tour since the 2020 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

Megan Hutchinson, Youth Services Librarian at TPL said welcoming the children back for in house activities was an exciting experience that provides children with a sense of normalcy after a trying two years. “We were really excited for them to come and see the library! It was a fun experience to introduce them back into the library and show them the full experience of the library,” said Hutchinson.

Tours are open to all organizations and grade levels. The one hour adventure features a tour of the library, story time, music, dancing, and arts and crafts that are updated weekly. In addition, the library offers a mobile robot activity for older children. “People often equate the library with silence but it’s so much more than that. It’s fun to get up and dance and engage with the children and have fun while learning,” Hutchinson added.

Hutchinson said the TPL staff is especially excited to welcome local schools and organizations for the first time in two years and hopes the community will take advantage of the opportunity to have fun at their local library. “It’s really exciting because some of the staff were hired after the pandemic and haven’t had a chance to experience the fun. We welcome everyone to come out and have a good time,” she added.

For more information or to schedule a tour at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library contact Megan Hutchinson at 985-876-5861 or visit TPL on Facebook.