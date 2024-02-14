TPL introduces new state-mandated library card system

THS senior signs letter of intent to run Track and Cross Country for UNOFebruary 14, 2024
The Terrebonne Parish Library, along with all Louisiana public libraries, has been mandated by Louisiana Revised Statute: 25:225 to implement a new juvenile card system. The 5-tier library card system was implemented on February 1 as follows:
- Tier 1: juvenile rated material, G-rated DVDs, no access to digital collections
- Tier 2: juvenile rated material, DVDs with a G or PG rating, no access to digital collections
- Tier 3: juvenile to teen material, DVDs with a G or PG rating, no access to digital collections
- Tier 4: juvenile to teen material, DVDs with a G, PG and PG-13 rating, access to digital collections
- Tier 5: access to all collections including digital, may be under 18 years of age with parental consent.
Parental consent is needed for anyone applying for a library card who is under 18 years of age. If you or your child currently have a library card and want to change the tier, parental consent is required in person. Children under the age of 4 are not eligible for a library card.
Anyone who resides in Terrebonne Parish is eligible for a free card with proof of residence. There is a $1 charge for a replacement card. Residents of Lafourche and St. Mary Parishes may apply for a Terrebonne Parish library card because of reciprocal borrowing with these parishes.
The library will no longer have electronic cards because age and information cannot be verified online.
For more information, please visit mytpl.org/library-policies