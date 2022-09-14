TPL seeks volunteers for oral history and folklore project

Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA
September 13, 2022
Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager
September 13, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Library is seeking volunteers to participate in Swamp Stories: Oral History and Folklore Project. TPL invites those who have a Louisiana folklore story or superstition to share their stories as part of an effort to preserve our local heritage.



Funding for the Rebirth PL grants were provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security(CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Additional funding is provided by the Union Pacific Foundation.

Those interested in participating in the project cant contact TPL for a short interview by emailing jmouton@mytpl.org or call (985) 876-5861 ext. 236.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Pictured in photo L-R: Tim Barfield, Secretary/Treasurer, LCTCS, Jamie McKnight, Dr. Monty Sullivan, President of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General President and CEO, and Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor, Fletcher Technical Community College.

September 13, 2022

Terrebonne General Health System Recognized as an Extraordinary Leader for Their Impact on Higher Education in Louisiana

Read more