TPL seeks volunteers for oral history and folklore project

Terrebonne Parish Library is seeking volunteers to participate in Swamp Stories: Oral History and Folklore Project. TPL invites those who have a Louisiana folklore story or superstition to share their stories as part of an effort to preserve our local heritage.

Funding for the Rebirth PL grants were provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security(CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Additional funding is provided by the Union Pacific Foundation.

Those interested in participating in the project cant contact TPL for a short interview by emailing jmouton@mytpl.org or call (985) 876-5861 ext. 236.