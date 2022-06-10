TPL Teaches Young Adults Life Skills at Adulting 101 Workshop

Growing through adolescence can be a challenging time during the transition between childhood and adulthood. In an effort to help parents send their children on a life skill voyage, Terrebonne Parish Library will host an Adulting 101 Life Skills workshop for teens.

The course will be held every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., discussing a plethora of topics that are essential to the growth and development of young adults. A new topic will be presented each week.

Emily Duplantis, Youth Service Clerk at TPL, said the workshop explores life after high school and the skills needed to be successful in adulthood. “It’s basically a program for teens to get them thinking about the things they’re gonna need in the future. Our first session for example, we talked about social media, and how that stuff is out there forever. When you go job hunting in the future, they’re probably going to google your name and you want positive things to pop up.”

The Adulting 101 workshop will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, located at 151 Library Drive.

For more information, contact Emily Duplantis at (985) 876-5861