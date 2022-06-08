TPL to host 17th Annual Jambalaya Writers’ Conference

Terrebonne Parish Library System invites all creative writers and book lovers to attend the 17th Annual Jambalaya Writers’ Conference on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the TPL Main Branch.

The conference will begin at 1 p.m. and host an afternoon of networking between readers and writers, and a look into the world of literary publishing. The event will host back-to-back panels featuring New York Times best-selling thriller author Lisa Gardner, children’s author Pat Crochet, and Gary Stewart, author of The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Searching for My Father and Finding the Zodiac Killer.

Writers will enjoy a writer’s workshop hosted by Lisa Gardner prior to the authors panel. TPL encourages those who are interested in meeting some of their favorite authors or interested in becoming an author to attend the annual conference. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information visit Jambalaya Writers’ Conference on Facebook, or contact Jessica Mouton or email jwc@mytpl.org.