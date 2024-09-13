TPL to open two locations this weekend

September 13, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Library System announced that two TPL locations will be open this weekend. The community is free to stop by if you need to cool down or charge your devices. No library card is required.
  • The Main Branch, located at 151 Library Drive, Houma, will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, and from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 15.
  • The North Branch, located at 4130 West Park Avenue, Gray, will be open from 8:30 a.m – 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 14.
