TPPL announces new summer StoryWalk® installation at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse Square.

Houma, LA – The Terrebonne Parish Library announces a new summer StoryWalk® installation at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse Square. Beginning July 9 through July 31, this interactive experience will feature the book The Mouse’s Apples by Frances Stickley. There will also be a guided story time at the Courthouse Square on July 12 at 3:00 p.m. for a group experience.

A StoryWalk® includes pages from a picture book that are pasted on yard signs and set up along a walking path for children to follow, providing early literacy opportunities to young children. Sharing the reading of a StoryWalk book stimulates and fosters the development of strong listening and speaking skills. StoryWalk also helps to build a child’s vocabulary which is important to thinking and learning. Developing early literacy skills leads to better preparation for school.

Terrebonne Parish Library Outreach Coordinator Emily Daigle says, “This is an excellent opportunity to move your body, exercise your mind, and get some sunlight. Not to mention, the book is super cute and teaches a great lesson!”

Terrebonne Parish Library Director, Mary LeBoeuf, says “The StoryWalks® are popular and allow a family to experience a book together in a fun environment.”