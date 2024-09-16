TPPL announces that all branches are now open following Hurricane Francine

LDR provides state tax relief to Louisiana residents following Hurricane FrancineSeptember 16, 2024
The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System is pleased to announce that following Hurricane Francine, all branches are now open and operating.
“Please feel free to stop in to cool off, charge your devices and get some cold water from the water fountains,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Public Library System. “No library card required, just come visit!”
Terrebonne Parish Public Library branches can be found at the following locations:
- Main Branch – 151 Library Dr., Houma, LA 70360
- Chauvin Branch – 5500 Highway 56, Chauvin, LA 70344
- Dulac Branch – 200 Badou Drive, Dulac, LA 70353
- Dularge Branch – 837 Bayou Dularge Road, Houma, LA 70363
- East Houma Branch – 778 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363
- Gibson Branch – 6400 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, LA 70356
- North Branch – 4130 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.