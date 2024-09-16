TPPL announces that all branches are now open following Hurricane Francine

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System is pleased to announce that following Hurricane Francine, all branches are now open and operating.

“Please feel free to stop in to cool off, charge your devices and get some cold water from the water fountains,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Public Library System. “No library card required, just come visit!”

Terrebonne Parish Public Library branches can be found at the following locations:

Main Branch – 151 Library Dr., Houma, LA 70360

– 151 Library Dr., Houma, LA 70360 Chauvin Branch – 5500 Highway 56, Chauvin, LA 70344

– 5500 Highway 56, Chauvin, LA 70344 Dulac Branch – 200 Badou Drive, Dulac, LA 70353

– 200 Badou Drive, Dulac, LA 70353 Dularge Branch – 837 Bayou Dularge Road, Houma, LA 70363

– 837 Bayou Dularge Road, Houma, LA 70363 East Houma Branch – 778 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363

– 778 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363 Gibson Branch – 6400 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, LA 70356

– 6400 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, LA 70356 North Branch – 4130 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.