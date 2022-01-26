TPR 2022 Adult Recreation Program is Open for Registration

Adults in Terrebonne Parish who are looking to stay active this new year can lace up their tennis shoes, and head over to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Center to register for the 2022 season.
TPR has opened registration for the following sports:
KickBall-
Registration:
Requirements:
- CO-ED 18+ years old to register
- Team registration only
- Program lasts for 6 weeks, and begins on March 10.
Basketball-
Registration:
Requirements:
- CO-ED 18+ years old to register
- Team registration only
- Program lasts for 6 weeks, and begins on March 22. Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Flag Football-
Spring League Registration:
Spring League Requirements:
- CO-ED 18+ years old to register
- Team registration only
- Program lasts 5 weeks, and begins on April 23. Games will take place on Saturdays.
Summer League registration:
- Registration period- June 20 – July 15
Summer League Requirements:
- CO-ED 18+ years old to register
- Team registration only
- Program lasts for 5 weeks, and begins on July 30. Games will take place on Saturdays
Softball-
Summer League Registration:
Summer League Requirements:
- CO-ED 18+ years old to register
- Team registration only
- Games begin on June 2, and will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Winter League Registration:
Winter League Requirements:
- CO-ED 18+ years old to register
- Team registration only
- Games begin on October 4, and will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information contact TPR at (985) 873-6584, or visit their website at http://www.tprec.org.