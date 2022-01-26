TPR 2022 Adult Recreation Program is Open for Registration

Adults in Terrebonne Parish who are looking to stay active this new year can lace up their tennis shoes, and head over to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Center to register for the 2022 season.

TPR has opened registration for the following sports:

KickBall-

Registration:

January 31- February 25

Requirements:

CO-ED 18+ years old to register

Team registration only

Program lasts for 6 weeks, and begins on March 10.

Basketball-

Registration:

February 7 – March 4

Requirements:

CO-ED 18+ years old to register

Team registration only

Program lasts for 6 weeks, and begins on March 22. Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Flag Football-

Spring League Registration:

March 14 – April 8

Spring League Requirements:

CO-ED 18+ years old to register

Team registration only

Program lasts 5 weeks, and begins on April 23. Games will take place on Saturdays.

Summer League registration:

Registration period- June 20 – July 15

Summer League Requirements:

CO-ED 18+ years old to register

Team registration only

Program lasts for 5 weeks, and begins on July 30. Games will take place on Saturdays

Softball-

Summer League Registration:

April 18 – May 13

Summer League Requirements:

CO-ED 18+ years old to register

Team registration only

Games begin on June 2, and will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Winter League Registration:

August 22 – September 16

Winter League Requirements:

CO-ED 18+ years old to register

Team registration only

Games begin on October 4, and will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information contact TPR at (985) 873-6584, or visit their website at http://www.tprec.org.