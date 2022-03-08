TPR is Seeking Girls Softball League Members

Terrebonne Parish Recreation Center has opened its softball registration for the 2022 Girls Youth League. The recreation center is seeking athletes for the following teams:

Rookie (7 and 8)

Minor (9 and 10)

Major (11 and 12)

Rec/Competitive (13-18)

Parents must provide the following information upon registration:

A working, verifiable email address. Verification codes will be sent to your email address in order to secure your account.

A digital copy of your child’s birth certificate. Only jpg, jpeg, png, or pdf files are accepted. All information on the birth certificate must be clearly visible. Birth certificates that cannot be read and verified by Terrebonne Parish Recreation staff may be rejected.

Games are scheduled to begin April 22. Registration is $20 per athlete. The deadline to register is Friday, March 18, late registration is not accepted.

For more information, contact TPREC at (985) 873-6584 or email TPrec@tpcg.org.