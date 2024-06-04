TPSD 3rd grade teacher named finalist for prestigious national award

Congratulations to Beth Olivier, 3rd grade teacher at Mulberry Elementary, for being named one of three finalists from Louisiana for the National Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching!

The prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government, specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics teaching. The Awards were established by Congress in 1983, and are awarded yearly to one educator from each state.

“To be nominated for this award was something I never expected but truly appreciated. Teachers will never be recognized enough for the daily obstacles they must overcome and effort they put into their jobs each and every day. Awards such as these make a difference,” explained Ms. Olivier. “After learning I was a state finalist, it truly motivated me to want to be an even better teacher and continue to learn new innovative ways to engage my students and make learning fun! I am beyond honored and I pray I can represent Louisiana well at the national level.” Ms. Olivier was nominated by Mr. Nathan Cotton, Science Curriculum Specialist for TPSD.

Ms. Olivier graduated from Nicholls State University in 2017 with a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education 1-5. She then began her teaching career at Mulberry Elementary in December 2017, where she still teaches now. In July 2022, Ms. Olivier graduated with her Masters of Education in School Leadership in hopes of moving up to administration one day.

PAEMST Awardees are gifted a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, and an opportunity to build lasting partnerships with colleagues across the nation. Winners will be announced around late Fall 2024. ‘

Congratulations to Ms. Beth Olivier for this achievement!