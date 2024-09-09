TPSD announces school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Francine

Due to potential for impactful weather conditions from Tropical Storm/Hurricane Francine, all TPSD schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 and Thursday, September 12, 2024.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time. We hope that the hurricane will pass without incident and that we can all return to our normal routines as soon as it is safe to do so,” read a statement from TPSD.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.