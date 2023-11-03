TPSD announces School Consolidation Community Meetings

November 3, 2023
Terrebonne Parish School District has recently announced School Consolidation Community Meetings to be held at the following dates, times, and locations:
  • GIBSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
    • Monday, November 6, 2023 – 6:00 PM at Gibson Elementary School
  • BAYOU BLACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
    • Friday, November 10, 2023 – 5:30 PM at Bayou Black Elementary School
  • HONDURAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
    • Monday, November 13 2023 – 5:30 PM at Honduras Elementary School

For more information, please visit the TPSD Facebook or website.

STAFF
