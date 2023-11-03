TPSD announces School Consolidation Community Meetings

Daylight Savings Time ends this SundayNovember 3, 2023
Terrebonne Parish School District has recently announced School Consolidation Community Meetings to be held at the following dates, times, and locations:
- GIBSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Monday, November 6, 2023 – 6:00 PM at Gibson Elementary School
- BAYOU BLACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Friday, November 10, 2023 – 5:30 PM at Bayou Black Elementary School
- HONDURAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Monday, November 13 2023 – 5:30 PM at Honduras Elementary School
For more information, please visit the TPSD Facebook or website.