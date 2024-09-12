TPSD announces schools to remain closed Friday, September 13

World Central Kitchen to distribute 2,000 free meals today at Barry P. Bonvillain Civic CenterSeptember 12, 2024
Terrebonne Parish waives permit fees for Hurricane Francine repairs, urges caution with scammersSeptember 12, 2024
Terrebonne Parish School District has announced they will remain closed on Friday, September 13, 2024 due to impacts from Hurricane Francine.
“We hope that everyone is doing well. Due to extensive power outages and conditions throughout our community, all schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, September 13, 2024. We will keep you updated on reopening,” reads a Facebook post from TPSD.