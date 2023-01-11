TPSD approves list architects for school repairs due to Hurricane Ida

At last night’s school Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting, the Buildings, Food Service, and Transportation Committee recommended that the board approve a list of architects that will repair schools due to damages during Hurricane Ida.

The following members of the committee were present at the Buildings, Food Service, and Transportation Committee meeting when the list was approved: Chairman Dane Voisin, Vice Chairman Roger Dale DeHart, Matthew Ford, Stacy Solet, Dr. MayBelle Trahan, Debi Benoit, Clyde Hamner, Michael LaGarde, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron, and members of the staff.

After receiving the recommendation, the Terrebonne Parish School Board approved and issued the “notice to proceed” to following architects and projects, on January 10, 2023: