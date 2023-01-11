TPSD approves list architects for school repairs due to Hurricane Ida

At last night’s school Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting, the Buildings, Food Service, and Transportation Committee recommended that the board approve a list of architects that will repair schools due to damages during Hurricane Ida.

The following members of the committee were present at the Buildings, Food Service, and Transportation Committee meeting when the list was approved: Chairman Dane Voisin, Vice Chairman Roger Dale DeHart, Matthew Ford, Stacy Solet, Dr. MayBelle Trahan, Debi Benoit, Clyde Hamner, Michael LaGarde, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron, and members of the staff.

After receiving the recommendation, the Terrebonne Parish School Board approved and issued the “notice to proceed” to following architects and projects, on January 10, 2023:


Acadian Elementary – Modular Building (10 Classrooms) – Cheramie + Bruce Architects

Acadian Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC

Andrew Price – Building Repairs – Verges Rome Architects


Andrew Price – Demolition of Portable (1) – Verges Rome Architects

H. L. Bourgeois High – Building Repairs – Gros, Flores, Positerry, LLC

Broadmoor Elementary – Building Repairs – Houston Lirette


Caldwell Middle – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group

Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC

Dularge Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC


Ellender Memorial High – Building Repairs – Craig Hebert, Architect

Elysian Fields Middle – Building Repairs – Craig Hebert, Architect

Gibson Elementary – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group


Legion Park Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC

Lisa Park Elementary – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group

Montegut Elementary – Building Repairs – Gros, Flores, Positerry, LLC


Montegut Middle – Building Repairs – Gros, Flores, Positerry, LLC

Mulberry Elementary – Roof and Building Repairs – Gros, Flores, Positerry, LLC

Oaklawn Middle School – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group


Oakshire Elementary – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group

Schriever Elementary – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group

South Terrebonne High – Building Repairs – The Merlin Group


Village East Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC

Village East Elementary – Roof Repairs – Archestrate, LLC

Annex Building – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC


In addition the following was also approved:

Ritter Consulting Engineers, LTD, for interior finish content removal at Ellender Memorial High School

An extension of the contract time by 44 days, due to weather delays, and ratify a credit change order in the amount of $22,392.00 for the modular building at Bourg Elementary School


An extension of the contract time by 38 days, due to weather delays, and ratify a credit change order in the amount of $6,254.00 for the modular building at Broadmoor Elementary School

Cheramie + Bruce Architects to advertise for bids for Security Fencing at Acadian Elementary, Broadmoor Elementary, Elysian Fields Middle, Honduras Elementary, and Oaklawn Middle Schools

