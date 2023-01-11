TPSD approves list architects for school repairs due to Hurricane Ida

At last night’s school Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting, the Buildings, Food Service, and Transportation Committee recommended that the board approve a list of architects that will repair schools due to damages during Hurricane Ida.
The following members of the committee were present at the Buildings, Food Service, and Transportation Committee meeting when the list was approved: Chairman Dane Voisin, Vice Chairman Roger Dale DeHart, Matthew Ford, Stacy Solet, Dr. MayBelle Trahan, Debi Benoit, Clyde Hamner, Michael LaGarde, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron, and members of the staff.
After receiving the recommendation, the Terrebonne Parish School Board approved and issued the “notice to proceed” to following architects and projects, on January 10, 2023:
Acadian Elementary – Modular Building (10 Classrooms) – Cheramie + Bruce Architects
Acadian Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC
Andrew Price – Building Repairs – Verges Rome Architects
Andrew Price – Demolition of Portable (1) – Verges Rome Architects
H. L. Bourgeois High – Building Repairs – Gros, Flores, Positerry, LLC
Broadmoor Elementary – Building Repairs – Houston Lirette
Caldwell Middle – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group
Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC
Dularge Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC
Ellender Memorial High – Building Repairs – Craig Hebert, Architect
Elysian Fields Middle – Building Repairs – Craig Hebert, Architect
Gibson Elementary – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group
Legion Park Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC
Lisa Park Elementary – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group
Montegut Elementary – Building Repairs – Gros, Flores, Positerry, LLC
Montegut Middle – Building Repairs – Gros, Flores, Positerry, LLC
Mulberry Elementary – Roof and Building Repairs – Gros, Flores, Positerry, LLC
Oaklawn Middle School – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group
Oakshire Elementary – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group
Schriever Elementary – Building Repairs – Duplantis Design Group
South Terrebonne High – Building Repairs – The Merlin Group
Village East Elementary – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC
Village East Elementary – Roof Repairs – Archestrate, LLC
Annex Building – Building Repairs – Archestrate, LLC
In addition the following was also approved:
Ritter Consulting Engineers, LTD, for interior finish content removal at Ellender Memorial High School
An extension of the contract time by 44 days, due to weather delays, and ratify a credit change order in the amount of $22,392.00 for the modular building at Bourg Elementary School
An extension of the contract time by 38 days, due to weather delays, and ratify a credit change order in the amount of $6,254.00 for the modular building at Broadmoor Elementary School
Cheramie + Bruce Architects to advertise for bids for Security Fencing at Acadian Elementary, Broadmoor Elementary, Elysian Fields Middle, Honduras Elementary, and Oaklawn Middle Schools