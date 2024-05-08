TPSD issues proclamation strongly opposing new Title IX Regulations

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish School Board unanimously supported a proclamation strongly opposing the new Title IX regulations adopted by the Federal Government.

Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s superintendent of education, has stated that the new Title IX rules likely conflict with Louisiana law, and expressed that schools “should not alter policies or procedures at this time.” Many other Louisiana school boards are pushing against the new Title IX regulations, with 17 joining the State of Louisiana’s lawsuit against the regulations.

“Now I have no problem whatsoever accommodating every student in this district,” said Board Member Matthew Ford. “But what I cannot agree with is the U.S. Department if Education holding federal funds hostage based on legislation that is not in the best interest of our kids. We are all up here to do what is best for the kids in our district, and this is not it.”

The proclamation is read as follows: “Whereas, the United State Department of Education has issued a final rule, titled “Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance” (“Final Rule”); and,

“Whereas, the Final Rule dramatically changes Title IX regulations and acknowledges it will increase complaint investigations; and whereas, the Final Rule will disadvantage the Terrebonne Parish School Board by increasing its obligations, compliance costs, and liability risks; and,

“Whereas, the Terrebonne Parish School Board believes the Final Rule is directly contrary to existing state law, as well as laws currently being considered by the Louisiana Legislature; and whereas, the Terrebonne Parish School Board is committed to protecting the rights and interests of students, parents, and the broader community; and,

“Whereas, the Terrebonne Parish School Board is in full support of the State’s efforts against the Biden Administration from the implementation of the new Title IX regulations. Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Terrebonne Parish School Board strongly opposes the implementation of the new Title IX regulation adopted by the Federal Government.”

For more information, or to watch the full school board meeting, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District Facebook page.