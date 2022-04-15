TPSD launches Louisiana Educational Assessment Program Survey

Terrebonne Parish School District is partnering with the The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) to begin the planning process for the future of the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP). The goal is to develop a plan for state assessments that honors Louisiana’s priorities and builds upon the strong foundation of the current LEAP.

An essential component to this effort is to gather input from various groups across the state of Louisiana for the purpose of informing this work. The Department has released the Future of Assessment Survey for stakeholders to provide their feedback. The survey is designed to take about 10 minutes and will be available through April 29.