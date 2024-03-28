TPSD Nurse Coordinator Erin Klingman RN, BSN, presented with 2024 School Health Service Provider of the Year Award

Congratulations to Erin Klingman, RN, BSN, and Nursing Coordinator for the Terrebonne Parish School District, who was recently honored as the 2024 School Health Service Provider of the Year Award recipient!

Erin was surprised by Elizabeth Duncan and Susan Dupont with the State Department of Education, who simultaneously presented her with the award in person. Erin’s husband Jimmy, TPSD co-worker Stephanie Caro, and TPSD Supervisor of Human Resources Matthew Hodson were also present to celebrate Erin.

Erin received her degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and has been a nurse since 2002, and in service to TPSD for the past 10 years. She has served in her position as Nursing Coordinator for the past four years, and before that, worked as a regular Staff Nurse. Her position as Nursing Coordinator includes immense responsibility, such as overseeing the Health Program for all of TPSD, including nurses and health aids at all the schools.

“This award was such a surprise and an honor. I feel like this is the job that God called me to do,” said Erin. “Most days it’s wonderful, some days it’s hard, but regardless I love the people I work with and the work I do. To be honored for that is just so great and makes me feel very special.”

Congratulations to Erin Klingman RN, BSN for this distinguished award!