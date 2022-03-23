TPSD Opens Pre-K Enrollment for Upcoming School Year

Terrebonne Parish School District announced pre-kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is now open. Parents of children who will turn four before September 30, can stop by the A. D. Martin, Jr., West Park Special Education and Federal Center, located 7573 Park Avenue, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to submit an application.

Parents must provide the following documents to register their child:

A copy of the child’s birth certificate

Social Security card

Immunization records

Two proofs of address

Two proofs of income for all adults living in the house

Pre-K enrollment forms for the 2022-2023 school year can be obtained at the A. D. Martin, Jr., West Park Special Education and Federal Center or downloaded here.

Families who are in temporary housing or qualify for homeless can contact the Terrebonne Parish School District at 985-851-1153.