TPSD Passes Option 3a Keeping Grand Caillou Elementary in the Community

A decision was made regarding the fate of Grand Caillou Elementary School at the Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting tonight, December 6.

The board voted, eight to one, passing option 3a. The discussion has been a long conversation that has been on the mind of board members and parents alike. The decision had three options:

Option 1

Grand Caillou Elementary School remains at the Elysian Fields site.

Option 2

Grand Caillou Middle merges with Oaklawn to make “Ellender Middle.” Grand Caillou Elementary will occupy the Grand Caillou Middle building. “Ellender Middle” would have around 850 children, according to Orgeron.

Option 3a

Rebuild Grand Caillou Elementary on its original site.

Option 3b

Rebuild Grand Caillou Elementary on the Grand Caillou Middle Site.

Each option had a list of pros and cons that Superintendent Bubba Ogereon along with some members of the board advised parents to “look at the bigger picture” when it came to the decision. The way the vote went tonight was based on voices from the community, and educators alike, on keeping the kids in the community and wanting to invest in the future of not only the Grand Caillou community but the district as a whole. Going forward, TPSD will have to work with FEMA.

The public was out with force at tonight’s meeting, “That school is a symbol of hope for our community… Our kids need to see something that is whole, that’s excellent, something that can show them they can bounce back,” said a Ms. Robinson, a resident, “The story should continue. The story of us being able to rebuild. Let resilience be our response!

Educator Ms. Voison said, “The kids need to stay in the community where they live. We need our school and the community needs our school.” One comment made by Mr. Solet mentioned coming in with one view and hearing the passion in the public comments changed his mind to 3a.

Board members also had a lot to say about the matter. School Board member DeHart said 3a is vital and it’s his duty and responsibility as a board member to keep the communities alive. He went on to explain that he will do whatever is needed including contacting legislators to make the option feasible, “ To me, there are means to accomplish something if you don’t ever give up. Board member Matthew Ford also agreed. He said he had logistical concerns when it came to the option, but after all of the support, the concerns are gone, “I think 3a is the only way we should go as a board,” he said.

Board member Stacie Solet was an educator for 35 years including at the school in the discussion, “I know what those 4-year-olds, 5-year-olds, and 6-year-olds need…they need to be there, not away from their community,” she said in support of option 3a. Board member Clyde Hamner addressed the crowd thanking them for their time, passion, and voices over the process, “You showed how free speech and democracy really work, while you might have been able to change every mind, I think you changed enough to keep the school open. You guys did a good job, I want to tell you that…thank you!”