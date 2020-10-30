TPSD provides update for virtual students

From the Terrebonne Parish School District:

Parents of VIRTUAL STUDENTS:

Virtual students should continue their lessons as normal, but there are no Google meets today.

Attendance will not be taken.

If you are in an area with no electricity or internet, your child will be able to make up the work – deadlines have been extended for all virtual work. No additional work will be assigned as “make up work” for the hurricane days. The assignments that are already posted must be completed once you are able.

Monday and Tuesday (11/2 and 11/3) are regularly scheduled school holidays for both in-person and virtual students.

All virtual and in-person school will resume Wednesday, November